sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

91,80 Euro		+2,20
+2,46 %
WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRBUS SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,65
91,68
14:35
91,65
91,68
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRBUS SE
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIRBUS SE91,80+2,46 %
EMIRATES--