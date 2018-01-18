Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Houlihan Lokey To Acquire Quayle Munro

Stock Monitor: Interactive Brokers Group Post Earnings Reporting

Agreement Insights

The transaction is subject to certain customary conditions and other regulatory approvals. Houlihan Lokey will establish a Data & Analytics Group, which will be headed by Andrew Adams, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quayle Munro. He will also serve as Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's UK Corporate Finance business.

Strategic Benefits

Quayle Munro will add a new capability in data and analytics, thereby expanding Houlihan Lokey's financial institutions focus outside the United States. The agreement will also enable the latter to build its presence in the financial technology and education sectors in Europe. The acquisition is likely to add 40 financial advisers to Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey Possesses Strong Cultural Compatibility with Quayle Munro

Commenting on the acquisition, Andrew Adams stated that in addition to comprehensive global presence, extensive private equity coverage, and broad sector expertise, Houlihan Lokey possesses a strong cultural compatibility with the Quayle Munro team that will ensure both a smooth, successful integration and rapid value enhancement for clients of both firms.

Houlihan Lokey's Acquisitions of European Businesses

In 2015, the firm carried out a couple of important European acquisitions. In September 2015, Houlihan Lokey acquired McQueen Ltd, a leading London-based independent advisory firm that provided corporate finance and other strategic advisory services to clients in the consumer sector. Houlihan Lokey acquired the investment banking operations of Leonardo & Co. N.V. in Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain and became a minority partner in a joint venture with the management team of Leonardo, in respect of Leonardo's investment banking operations in Italy, in November 2015. The acquisitions helped the firm to expand its business in Europe. It also added a world-class team of financial professionals to Houlihan Lokey's team.

Houlihan Lokey's Last Acquisition Agreement

On January 18, 2017, Houlihan Lokey acquired Black Stone IP LLC ("BSIP"), a leading boutique investment bank focused on valuing and trading patent and other intellectual property (IP) assets. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Post the acquisition, BSIP became part of Houlihan Lokey's Financial Advisory Services, operating as the Tech+IP Advisory practice.

About Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

Established in 1972, Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, valuation, financial restructuring, and strategic consulting. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific region.

About Quayle Munro Ltd.

Founded in 1983 and based in London, United Kingdom, Quayle Munro is an independent mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, specializing in providing high quality, relationship-based advice across a broad range of verticals to clients whose businesses are underpinned by data and analytics, content, software, and services.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 17, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Houlihan Lokey's stock was slightly up 0.16%, ending the trading session at $50.22.

Volume traded for the day: 222.14 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.45%; previous three-month period - up 24.09%; past twelve-month period - up 65.69%; and year-to-date - up 10.54%

After yesterday's close, Houlihan Lokey's market cap was at $3.34 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.76.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.59%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Investment Brokerage - National industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors