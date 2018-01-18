Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Helen of Troy's Sales Grew 1.9%, Adjusted EPS Advanced 6.3%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HELE. Helen of Troy reported its third quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on January 08, 2018. The personal and household products Company's earnings topped market expectations and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 30, 2017, Helen of Troy's consolidated net sales grew 1.9% to $453.0 million compared to $444.4 million in Q3 FY17, which included an increase of 0.6% from foreign currency fluctuations. Net sales increase included the contribution from the Company's new product introductions, online customer growth, incremental distribution, and growth in international sales. The Company's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates by $2.1 million.

During Q3 FY18, Helen of Troy's consolidated gross profit margin increased 0.8% to 44.5% compared to 43.7% in Q3 FY17. The increase in consolidated gross profit margin was primarily due to favorable product mix, growth in the Company's Leadership Brands and the favorable impact of net foreign currency fluctuations.

For Q3 FY18, Helen of Troy's GAAP operating loss was $15.6 million, or 3.4% of net sales, compared to operating income of $63.3 million, or 14.2% of net sales, in Q3 FY17. The Company's reported quarter operating loss included pre-tax non-cash asset impairment charges of $82.2 million in its Nutritional Supplements segment and pre-tax restructuring charges of $1.3 million. Helen of Troy's adjusted operating income was $79.0 million, or 17.4% of net sales, in the reported quarter compared to $73.4 million, or 16.5% of net sales, in the year earlier same quarter.

Helen of Troy's net loss totaled $30.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for Q3 FY18 compared to net income of $57.6 million, or $2.07 per diluted, for Q3 FY17. The Company's net loss for the reported quarter included after-tax non-cash asset impairment charges of $88.6 million and after-tax restructuring charges of $1.2 million.

For Q3 FY18, Helen of Troy's adjusted income was $68.8 million, or $2.52 per diluted share, compared to $66.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $2.12 per share.

Helen of Troy's Segment Operating Results

During Q3 FY18, the Housewares division's net sales grew 2.6% reflecting an increase in online channel sales, incremental distribution with existing customers, international growth, and new product introductions for both Hydro Flask and OXO brands. The segment's GAAP operating margin was unchanged at 23.4%, while adjusted operating margin increased 0.5% primarily due to lower incentive compensation expense and the impact of increased operating leverage from net sales growth.

For Q3 FY18, the Health & Home unit's net sales grew 6.2% reflecting growth in online channel sales, expanded international distribution, and incremental distribution with existing customers. The segment's GAAP operating margin was 14.6% in the reported quarter compared to 11.2% in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

Helen of Troy's Beauty division's net sales decreased 2.8% on a y-o-y basis, primarily reflecting a decline in the personal care category. The segment's GAAP operating margin was 9.6% versus 13.0% in the year earlier comparable quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 13.0% compared to 15.3% reflecting higher incentive compensation expense and the net sales decline in the personal care category and its unfavorable impact on sales mix and operating leverage.

During Q3 FY18, Helen of Troy's Nutritional Supplements division's net sales decreased 8.8%, reflecting a decline in auto-delivery revenue resulting primarily from the transition to new order management and customer relationship management systems. The segment's operating loss was $83.5 million, and included pre-tax non-cash asset impairment charges of $82.2 million and restructuring charges of $0.1 million, with no comparable charges in the year ago same period. This compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million in Q3 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As of November 30, 2017, Helen of Troy's cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.2 million compared to $16.8 million at the end of Q3 FY17. The Company's total short- and long-term debt was $426.2 million compared to $564.9 million in the year ago same period. Helen of Troy's accounts receivable turnover was 59.1 days in Q3 FY18 compared to 57.8 days in Q3 FY17.

Fiscal 2018 Outlook

For fiscal 2018, Helen of Troy is forecasting consolidated net sales revenue from continuing operations in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. The Company is estimating Housewares net sales growth of 7% to 9%, Health & Home net sales growth in the mid-single digits; and Beauty net sales decline in the mid-single digits.

For FY18, Helen of Troy is projecting consolidated GAAP diluted earnings per share for continuing operations of $5.42 to $5.63 and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) for continuing operations in the range of $6.85 to $7.10.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 17, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Helen of Troy's stock slightly fell 0.78%, ending the trading session at $95.35.

Volume traded for the day: 168.80 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 150.32 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.30%; and past twelve-month period - up 2.75%

After yesterday's close, Helen of Troy's market cap was at $2.61 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.34.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Housewares & Accessories industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

