Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Gladstone Commercial Has a Dividend Yield of 7.56%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 19, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ: GOOD) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on January 18, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on GOOD:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GOOD

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

On January 9, 2018, Gladstone Commercial announced a $0.125 cash distribution per common share for January 2018, payable on January 31, 2018, to shareholders on record as of January 22, 2018.

Gladstone Commercial's indicated dividend represents a yield of 7.56%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 4.29% for the financial sector. The Company has paid 156 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since inception, that is over 10 years ago.

Dividend Insights

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 98.7%, which denotes that the Company distributes approximately $0.99 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Gladstone Commercial had trailing twelve-month (ttm) earnings of $0.04 compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.50. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and annualized dividend is that Gladstone Commercial is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to earnings and subtracting any gains on sales which then provides a better picture of any company's profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain dividends. For instance, Gladstone Commercial's net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2017, was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2017, of $2.0 million, or $0.08 per share. On the other hand, the Company's Core FFO available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2017, was $10.7 million, or $0.38 per share, a 9.5% increase compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017. The FFO indicates that the Company should be able to comfortably cover its dividend payout.

As of September 30, 2017, Gladstone Commercial's cash and cash equivalents were $4.29 million compared to $4.66 million available as of December 31, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Gladstone Commercial

On December 04, 2017, Gladstone Commercial announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 204,587-square foot, Class-A, two office building portfolios in Columbus, Ohio and the Salt Lake City, Utah suburb of South Jordan for $37.6 million dollars. The initial capitalization rate for the acquisition was 8.18%, with an average capitalization rate of 9.23%.

The portfolio is 100% leased with a weighted average lease term of 8.6 years. Smith Barney Financing, LLC (MSSBF) is the anchor tenant and leases 92% of the portfolio. MSSBF is a major US operating subsidiary of Morgan Stanley.

The Columbus asset is a fully leased three-story, 102,559 square foot office building. MSSBF is the anchor tenant, leasing 84% of the property through December 31, 2025. The remaining property area is occupied by Congressional Bank, a privately owned commercial bank, through July 31, 2020. The Salt Lake City asset is a three-story, 102,028 square foot office building that is 100% leased to MSSBF until December 31, 2027.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 17, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Gladstone Commercial's stock rose 1.02%, ending the trading session at $19.90.

Volume traded for the day: 133.40 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Gladstone Commercial's market cap was at $553.42 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 7.54%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Diversified industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



SOURCE: Active-Investors