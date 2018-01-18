

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.68 billion, or $0.84 per share. This was higher than $1.53 billion, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $9.50 billion. This was up from $9.02 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.53 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -Revenue (Q4): $9.50 Bln vs. $9.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



