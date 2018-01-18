India Pet Care Market Outlook, 2022: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20% - Food, Accessories, Grooming & Healthcare

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

India pet care market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 20% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22. The market is categorised into four segments i.e. pet food, pet accessories, pet grooming and pet healthcare.

Pet food is the major segment in India capturing more than two-third of the market revenues whereas pet accessories, grooming and healthcare are growing rapidly into urban markets. The nation is characterized with a monetarily strong middle class, making the economic pricing segment an important revenue generator. India pet care market is dominated by foreign brands, namely Mars International and Royal Canin India. Mars International is engaged in manufacturing of pet food under its global brands Pedigree and Whiskas. Royal Canin India manufactures and supplies dog and cat foods worldwide.

The company produces more than 40 types of dry dog food and 20 types of dry cat food, developed for a variety of ages, weights, sizes and other factors. Many new entrants are expected to jump on the bandwagon looking at the greater potential of this industry. In coming few years, India is also expected to become a major exporter of pet related products and accessories.



The hectic and tiresome lifestyles developed due to modernization has made most urban dwellers time-handicapped, leading to an increased preference for commercial packaged pet foods. In line with most nations the dog and cat foods occupy the most dominant position. Due to certain social and cultural constrictions in India, dog populations vastly outnumber that of cats. Pets are not only a companion in India, but are also becoming a style statement for pet owners. They care about how their pet look and thus grooming products are well accepted by pet owners.



Well-groomed attractive pictures of pet shown by numerous pet magazines have also contributed towards the demand and spending for pet grooming products. There are various e-stores that offer accessories starting from basic ones to the most stylish and luxurious. With increasing awareness about the good health and well being of pets, pet healthcare segment is also expanding.



Covered in the Report:

Pet Food

Pet Accessories

Pet Grooming

Pet Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Pet Care Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.1.1. Overall Market

2.1.2. North America Pet Care Market

2.1.3. Europe Pet Care Market

2.1.4. Asia Pacific Pet Care Market

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Country

2.3. Global Pet Food Market Outlook

2.4. Global Pet Accessories Market Outlook

2.5. Global Pet Grooming Market Outlook

2.6. Global Pet Healthcare Market Outlook



3. India Pet Adoption, Types & Life Span Analysis



4. India Pet Care Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Segment

4.2.3. By Pet Adoption Type

4.3. India Pet Food Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size By Value

4.3.2. Market Share

4.3.2.1. By Product Type

4.3.2.2. By Pet Type

4.4. India Pet Accessories Market Outlook

4.5. India Pet Grooming Market Outlook

4.6. India Pet Healthcare Market Outlook



5. India Economic Snapshot



6. Market Penetration



7. PEST Analysis



8. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



9. Trade Dynamics

9.1. Import

9.2. Export



10. Channel Partner Analysis



11. India Pet Care Market Dynamics

11.1. Key Drivers

11.2. Key Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Rising Demand for Organic Pet Food

12.2. Boost in Online Marketing

12.3. Pet Owners Increasingly Seeking Professional Services



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Porter's Five Forces

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Mars International India Private Limited

13.2.2. Venky's (India) Limited

13.2.3. Royal Canin India Private Limited

13.2.4. Indian Broiler Group

13.2.5. Gitwako Farms India Private Limited

13.2.6. Bharat International Pet Foods Private Limited

13.2.7. Agro Food Industries

13.2.8. Champion Pet Foods

13.2.9. Provimi Animal Nutrition India Private Limited



14. Strategic Recommendations



