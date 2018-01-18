Rockstone Research: MGX: The Next GreenTech Energy Giant

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG); (OTCQB: MGXMF); (FRA: 1MG) announced world-class lithium drill results. Such news demonstrates MGX's acute sense for strategic investments at early stages to eventually pay off big time.

The full report can be accessed through the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4065-MGX:-The-Next-GreenTech-Energy-Giant

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4060-MGX-auf-dem-Weg-zum-Energie-Riesen

