Donnerstag, 18.01.2018

WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 1MG 
18.01.2018 | 13:20
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: MGX: The Next GreenTech Energy Giant

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG); (OTCQB: MGXMF); (FRA: 1MG) announced world-class lithium drill results. Such news demonstrates MGX's acute sense for strategic investments at early stages to eventually pay off big time.

The full report can be accessed through the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4065-MGX:-The-Next-GreenTech-Energy-Giant

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4060-MGX-auf-dem-Weg-zum-Energie-Riesen

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE