Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: KB Home's Revenue Grew 17.7%; EPS Soared 110%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 30, 2017, KB Home's total revenue jumped 17.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.19 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's deliveries increased 9.2% to 3,340 from 3,060 in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders was 28% compared to 25% in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net orders grew 1.9% to 2,296 from 2,254 in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's net order value increased 9.3% to $935.38 million from $855.89 million in Q4 FY16.

As on November 30, 2017, the Company's backlog was 4,411 units compared to 4,420 units as on November 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's backlog value was $1.66 billion compared to $1.52 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, KB Home's earnings before tax (EBT) soared 149.6% to $137.35 million from $55.03 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 520 basis points to 9.8% of revenue from 4.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, KB Home's net income increased 124.8% to $84.35 million on a y-o-y basis from $37.53 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 110% to $0.84 on a y-o-y basis from $0.40 in the comparable period of last year, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.77.

Segment Details

Homebuilding - During Q4 FY17, KB Home's Homebuilding segment's revenue advanced 17.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.19 billion in the year ago corresponding period. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 135.5% to $131.88 million from $55.99 million in Q4 FY16. In Q4 FY17, the segment's EBT increased 136.4% to $131.64 million from $55.68 million in Q4 FY16.

Financial Services - During Q4 FY17, KB Home's Financial Services segment's revenue climbed 20% to $3.98 million from $3.31 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT was positive $5.71 million compared to negative $650,000 in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on November 30, 2017, KB Home's cash and cash equivalents increased 21.7% to $720.63 million from $592.09 million as on November 30, 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's receivables grew 5.4% to $244.21 million from $231.67 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 0.9% to $213.46 million from $215.33 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 172% to $513.2 million from $188.7 million in the comparable period of last year.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's book value per share was $22.13 compared to $20.25 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's return on equity improved 370 basis points to 10%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 17, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, KB Home's stock advanced 1.47%, ending the trading session at $35.87.

Volume traded for the day: 2.97 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.38 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.54%; previous three-month period - up 32.07%; past twelve-month period - up 115.44%; and year-to-date - up 12.27%

After yesterday's close, KB Home's market cap was at $3.08 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.86.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.28%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Residential Construction industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

