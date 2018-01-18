

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $92.11 million, or $0.86 per share. This was up from $69.33 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $314.22 million. This was up from $292.68 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $92.11 Mln. vs. $69.33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $314.22 Mln vs. $292.68 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.4%



