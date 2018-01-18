Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market to Grow Based on Rapid Technological and Infrastructural Advancements in IT & Telecom Sectors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Platform as a service (PaaS) is defined as a cloud computing model that distributes submissions over the Internet. In a PaaS model, a cloud provider delivers software and hardware tools typically desired for application progress to its operators as a service. A PaaS provider hosts the hardware and software on its own infrastructure. Cloud computing has turned over the Information Technology market with a dynamic step over the years.

Though Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) have been the larger segments of cloud computing, Platform-as-a-Service has been fundamental inside these sections; which was undeveloped till recent past. Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market is segmented, By Implementation Type into Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market is segmented, By Type into Business Intelligence Platform (BIP), Application Development, Database Management Systems (DBMS), Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM).

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market is segmented, By End Users into BFSI, Technology, Retail, Distribution & CPG, Online Business, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Electronics, Telecom, Education Services, Professional Services, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Travel and Transport.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Access 128 page research report with TOC on "Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market"

The Rest of the World and Asia Pacific dominate the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market, which is expected to grow high due to the increasing the owing to the rapid technological as well as the infrastructural advancements coupled with the high growth in the sectors such as IT, telecom sectors. The initiatives in the region are expected to influence PaaS contributions to deliver differentiation, as most of the software accessible from the cloud is dependable. Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Key Players include Oracle Corporation, Active State Software Inc., Red Hat, SAP SE, EMC Corporation, VMware Inc., Software AG, Salesforce.com, Inc., and AT&T Inc.

This report studies Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• ActiveState

• Anaplan

• AppearIQ

• Apprenda

• AppScale

• AWS Elastic Beanstalk

• Cloud Foundry

• Cloudera

• Distelli

• Corvisa

• Engine Yard

• Fujitsu

• Google App Engine

• Heroku

• Hewlett Packard

• IBM Bluemix

• Jelastic

• Microsoft Azure Web Sites

• Mendix

• OpenShift

• Oracle

• Pivotal Software

• Progress Software

• QlikView

• Ragic

• Red Hat

• Rollbase

• SAP

• Tsuru (PaaS)

• WaveMaker

By types, the market can be split into

• Public, private and hybrid

• Mobile PaaS

• Open PaaS

• PaaS for Rapid Development

• System types

By Application, the market can be split into

• Software developers

• Web developers

• Businesses

• Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

