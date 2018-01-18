

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index on Thursday points to a broadly higher opening for Wall Street. Asian shares finished mostly higher and the European shares are trading in the positive territory.



The market's focus is on Jobless Claims and Housing Starts data to be released today. Morgan Stanley and IBM are the major companies reporting today. Bitcoin after a crash on yesterday is back on its traction and recorded 12.61 percent increase this morning.



As of 6.40 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 20 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 4.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed at records on Wednesday. The Dow rose 324 points, or 1.3 percent, to 26,117. The S&P 500 advanced 26 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,803. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up by 75 points, or 1 percent to 7,298. On the economic front Housing Starts data for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 1.280 million, down from 1.297 million in the prior month.



The U.S. labor department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published by 8.30 am ET. The consensus for New Claims is 250K, compared to 261K in the prior week.



Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Business Outlook Survey for January is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 25.0, down from 26.2 in December.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 11.00 am ET. The prior week's Crude oil inventories recorded a decline of 4.9 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories were up 4.1 million barrels.



Two year FRN Note auction, two-year Treasury Note auction and five-year Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. Treasury's 10-year inflation-indexed securities or TIPS will be auctioned at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. The prior week level was $4.446 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $5.3 billion.



In the corporate sector, Verizon Communications Inc. said is expects around $17 billion gain in the fourth quarter profit as an impact of the new tax law and for 2018, it expects pretax retained earnings in a range of $4.0 to $4.6.



Apple said it plans to pay $38 billion in taxes for the overseas profits it has acquired in the last decades. The tech giant also aims to add 20,000 job positions and to invest $30 billion investment in U.S. facilities.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 30.08 points or 0.87 percent to 3,474.75. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 138.53 points or 0.43 percent to close at 32,121.94. Chinese economy grew an annual 6.9 percent in 2017.



Japanese shares reversed early gains to end lower. The Nikkei average pulled back from a 26-year high to end 104.97 points or 0.44 percent lower at 23,763.37. The broader Topix closed 0.74 percent lower at 1,876.86.



Australian shares finished marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index ended down 1.20 points or 0.02 percent at 6,014.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index slid 3.90 points or 0.06 percent to 6,130.40.



European shares are trading broadly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 8.66 points or 0.16 percent, the German DAX is gaining 49.75 points or 0.38 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 29.97 points or 0.39 percent and the Swiss Market Index is up 13.12 points or 0.14 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.15 percent.



