Donnerstag, 18.01.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.01.2018 | 13:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

United Kingdom Data Centre Trends Report 2018: Key Developments of New-Build Facilities, Financial Results, and Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UK Data Centre Trends - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

UK Data Centre Trends is published twice a year analyses the key trends impacting the UK Data Centre market, including Data Centre space, power, pricing and customer trends. It provides a unique analysis of market sizing and the key customer trends impacting the UK market using a survey.

The survey also provides a unique analysis of the key trends influencing the UK Data Centre market, which is the largest Data Centre market in Europe.

Research has identified the key developments of new-build facilities, financial results, and trends impacting the UK Data Centre market.

The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing - by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, the researcher summarizes the overall Data Centre trends taking place in the UK market over the last six month period.

The research is based on a survey of more than 120 Data Centre providers in the UK market, with 250 facilities. The researcher has also created a forecast breakdown of the key UK Data Centre customer segments - from a sample of 25 UK Data Centre providers.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Methodology
  3. UK Data Centre Pricing - discounts &supplementary changes available
  4. UK Data Centre Pricing for Power
  5. UK Data Centre Market Sizing
  6. UK Data Centre Capacity (m2)
  7. UK Data Centre Total Customer Power (MW)
  8. UK Data Centre clusters
  9. New UK Data Centre developments
  10. Financial Data Centre Results & Developments
  11. UK Data Centre Customer segments
  12. UK Data Centre customer Trends
  13. UK Data Centre Pricing Trends
  14. Conclusion - Overall UK Data Centre Trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7r53m8/united_kingdom?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire