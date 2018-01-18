Gorkana Jobs relaunches with new features

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorkana Jobs, the go-to job site for PRs and journalists, has relaunched as Cision Jobs with an enhanced offering and new features which allow media job seekers to find their new role.

The website has a new look to reflect Gorkana's alignment with Cision - which bought Gorkana in 2015- as the jobs team aims to build on the impressive 80,000 plus applications received for vacancies on the site in 2017.

To celebrate the relaunch, Cision Jobs is offering new customers a 10% discount on their first job posting at any point throughout January as an incentive to advertise on a site with 110,822 registered users.

To help provide recruiters with the tools to find the best talent, employers will now be able to buy "Job of the Week" status, which will see your vacancy featured at the top of the website's home page and promoted across Cision's Twitter channel, increasing your visibility to applicants.

Cision Jobs will also expand its editorial offering, providing interesting content around both PR and journalism careers, ranging from tips on applications, salary surveys and advice on how to climb the careers ladder.

Ashley Richardson, Cision Jobs manager, said: "We're delighted to unveil the revamped Cision Jobs site. While we know that our site was already an essential destination for both recruiters and applicants, with 91,884 unique users in 2017, we believe that this redesign, and the new features which come with it, will enable Cision Jobs to stand out as the premier media industry recruitment destination."

She added: "For those of you who do not post roles on Cision Jobs, you now have a limited opportunity to secure a discount on your first post with us. We saw the number of positions advertised on our site increase 10% year-on-year in 2017, so take advantage of this limited-time offer to advertise with one of the industry's biggest job hubs."

For more information visit https://www.gorkanajobs.co.uk or contact the Cision Jobs team on +44 (0)20 7074 2557 and gorkanajobs@gorkana.com

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 3,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact

Philip Smith

Philip.Smith@cision.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467136/cision_logo.jpg