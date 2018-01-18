sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Hybrid Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Ecoult & The Furukawa Battery

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hybrid Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global hybrid lead-acid battery market to grow at a CAGR of 15.16% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hybrid lead-acid battery market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hybrid lead-acid battery. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is introduction of cleaner fuels. The rising economic activities is resulting in an increased level of CO2 emissions. This has become one of the major sources of environmental concerns. As a result, several countries are taking initiatives to control the CO2 emissions by decarbonizing powers systems and shifting to RE. The high dependence of the road transport sector on fossil fuels is driving the rate of emission of CO2. This in turn, will boost the need to introduce cleaner fuel and hybrid or advanced lead acid battery.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the implementation of hybrid power systems in telecom towers. Remote locations often experience electricity imbalances due to the poor grid connectivity in telecom towers. This drives the demand for hybrid power systems and efficient energy supply. The installation of hybrid power systems results in reduced carbon emissions in comparison to legacy power systems. They are cost-effective to cope with economic downturns and highly reliable.

Key vendors

  • Ecoult
  • The Furukawa Battery

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

  • Market outline
  • Global lead-acid battery market: Overview
  • Global ultracapacitors market: Overview
  • Hybrid lead-acid battery overview

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Grid energy storage - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Implementation of hybrid power systems in telecom towers
  • Rising number of vendors and collaborations
  • Growth of electric vehicle market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hxwjxf/global_hybrid?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire