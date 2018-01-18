Egencia Celebrates 2018 Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotels

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Egencia, a leading global travel management company, announced today the hotel winners of its annual Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotel awards program for 2018.

With more than 300,000 hotels available in the Egencia global marketplace, finalists were selected based on popularity, pricing, desirable amenities to corporate travellers, customer service and overall guest experience. All 100 honourees earned a 100 percent customer service rating from the 62,000 total travellers they served.

"We are excited to recognise our elite hotel partners for their outstanding achievements. They have gone above and beyond to ensure guests enjoy their stay, and it's clear from the flawless customer service ratings they each received that business travellers appreciate their efforts. We know price and inclusions are two key factors business travellers look at when booking a hotel, and these hotels performed well in both of those categories," said Andrew Dyer, VP of Global Supply at Egencia.

Spanning 17 countries, the 100 top hotels delivered the following amenities to Egencia clients and business travellers in 2017:

160,000 room nights with free Wi-Fi

138,000 room nights with complimentary breakfast

53,000 room nights eligible for loyalty points

To help business travellers make every trip count, this year Egencia developed city guides for the top six markets with the most hotels. The city guides for Chicago, London, Paris, San Francisco, New York and Gothenburg, Sweden, along with a complete list of the Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotels, can be found here.

About Egencia

Egencia makes every business trip count for travellers and travel managers. The travel management company's industry-leading technology platform simplifies the process of planning, booking and managing business travel. Relying on timely, data-driven insights from Egencia, businesses stay one step ahead by making choices that align with traveller preference and corporate policy. A dedicated team of travel consultants is ready to assist every step of the way, whenever and wherever needed. Egencia serves small, mid-cap and multi-national companies in more than 65 countries. To connect with Egencia, visit www.egencia.co.uk or @EgenciaUK. Follow along on our blog.

