Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) (ticker symbol: CCE) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 preliminary earnings before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, 15 February 2018.

A conference call discussing these results will be held at 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET, and 10:00 a.m. EST. A copy of the company's news release will be available through the website at www.ccep.com on the home page and under the Investors section.

CCEP also announced today that Chief Executive Officer Damian Gammell and Chief Financial Officer Nik Jhangiani will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on Wednesday, 21 February 2018, at 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET, and 10:00 a.m. EST.

The public can access both events live via webcast through the company's website at www.ccep.com. A replay will be available on the website within 24 hours of each event.

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer packaged goods company in Europe, producing, distributing and marketing an extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London, and on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

