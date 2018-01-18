Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Bentley Systems as a Global Provider of Customer Value for Its Future-Ready Asset Performance Management Software Solutions

Bentley's asset performance software provides an open data-sharing platform to extend asset life cycles through proactive maintenance that improves productivity and reduces downtime

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the asset performance management software market for process industries, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Bentley Systems with the 2017 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its future-ready asset performance management software solutions. Bentley's software solutions for asset-intensive industries, such as oil and gas, utilities, road and rail, mining, and water and wastewater, provide precise, reliable, safe, and intuitive management of critical asset infrastructure.

The global asset management software market is witnessing many growth opportunities as owner operators in asset-intensive industries face intense pressure to reduce operational costs and enhance efficiency. Asset management vendors face multiple challenges. One of the biggest is complex asset infrastructure with siloed hardware and software. There is also a growing need for diagnostic and analytical tools that assess key performance indicators, analyze trends, and provide collated data in graphical formats. As end users face the challenge of data consolidation and interpretation, they are unable to effectively leverage critical asset data for their strategic decisions.

"The most pressing need for owner-operators is a software that is compatible with existing physical and IT systems, and converts myriad of data sources into strategic insights. As the Industrial Internet of Things transforms businesses, asset owners are receptive to creating 'digital twins' of assets which leverage data and information from numerous sources. Asset performance management software with intuitive features for predictive maintenance will unleash new growth opportunities," said Kiravani Emani, Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst.

During the past decade, Pennsylvania-based Bentley Systems has been expanding its asset performance management portfolio. Its most widely adopted solution is AssetWise, which collates, analyzes, and interprets data and presents it visually using 3D models and other intuitive forms of presentation. Its recently released AssetWise CONNECT Edition ensures the convergence of engineering, information, and operational technologies and provides a connected data environment for manufacturing plants, utility networks, and transportation systems for real-time monitoring, including isolated or remote equipment. This allows the operators of these assets to use proactive maintenance to better manage production volume and reduce downtime, a key differentiating factor versus competing solutions. In addition, unlike its competitors, Bentley delivers its software on an open data-sharing platform instead of enforcing proprietary restrictions that prevent integration between systems.

The primary benefit enjoyed by Bentley's customers is its breadth of asset performance management software, which includes:

AssetWise ALIM (Lifecycle Information Management),

AssetWise Asset Reliability,

AssetWise Operational Analytics,

AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, and

Electronic Plan Review.

These solutions are designed to offer easy implementation, greater flexibility, efficient data management in structured formats, and analytical tools for data insights.

Bentley engages with its users throughout the product lifecycle, assisting with software selection, installation, commissioning, and monitoring performance after deployment. It has a dedicated support team that tracks and traces use through the cloud and offer in-context guidance on efficient utilization when gaps are identified. This proactive approach offers a clear demonstration of Bentley's commitment to delivering best-in-class services to its users.

Built on a foundation of integrity and reliability, Bentley has found a wide acceptance in the marketplace, which helps the company retain its user base.

"Bentley Systems has developed future-ready asset performance management software solutions and an open data-sharing platform through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, putting it in an ideal position to take advantage of immense growth opportunities in the industry," said Emani.

The company's ability to develop asset models of complex structure and deliver solutions that help improve the lifecycle of such assets complements its asset performance software portfolio. Its value-added, end-to-end services that extend asset life cycles are an additional benefit to its users. With its strong overall performance, Bentley Systems has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Global Customer Value Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets that demonstrate outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a global leader in providing engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators with comprehensive software solutions for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley users leverage information mobility across disciplines and throughout the infrastructure lifecycle to deliver better-performing projects and assets. Bentley solutions encompass MicroStation applications for information modeling, ProjectWise collaboration services to deliver integrated projects, and AssetWise operations services to achieve intelligent infrastructure - complemented by comprehensive managed services offered through customized Success Plans.

Founded in 1984, Bentley has more than 3,000 colleagues in over 50 countries, more than $600 million in annual revenues, and since 2011 has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions. Additional information about Bentley is available at www.bentley.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

