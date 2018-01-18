What Visionaries Should Have Learned at CES 2018

OYSTER BAY, New York, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, had several of our research analysts on-site at CES 2018 in Las Vegas between Jan. 9-12, 2018.

ABI Research has pulled the truly compelling technology findings at CES 2018 into brief updates - a total of 14 1-minute reads. Our analysts' perspectives help strategically guide our clients to see the bigger picture and act on it now.

If CES 2018 is anything to go by, the centers of innovation will gravitate toward the unsexy parts of the business. The supply chain, the delivery network, the workforce, the building and the workspace will be the future hot spots for innovation rather than technology driving compelling changes to the way customers consume -- with some notable exceptions such as Voice Control, AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality).

From a macro perspective, there were a number noteworthy trends:

Technology as a business accelerator now holds a more significant position in most companies plans than ever before.

Clear top-down directives in most organizations require teams to build compelling stories aroundtransformative technologiesfor their internal senior leadership.

It is becoming very hard to separate business segments and dominant technologies. For example, IoT (Internet of Things) will rely upon AI (Artificial Intelligence) to be truly transformative.

WHAT VISIONARIES SHOULD HAVE LEARNED FROM CES 2018 ABOUT:

AI & Machine Learning

AR & Mixed Reality

Intelligent Transportation &eFreight

Location Technologies

M2M, IoT & IoE

Robotics, Automation & Intelligent Systems

Smart Cities & Smart Spaces

Smart Home

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Mobility

Smart Retail

Video, VR & OTT

Wearables, Usables& Expendables

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth& Wireless Connectivity

