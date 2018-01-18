Longview Announces the Release of Operational Transfer Pricing, Focused on Helping Finance and Tax Teams Execute Their Global Strategies Within the New World of BEPS

TORONTO, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Longview, a Toronto-based software company that is connecting Finance and transforming the office of the CFO with Tax, Analytics, Close and Plan solutions, today announced it is has released an Operational Transfer Pricing solution designed to help organizations link their global strategies and policies with operational execution.

"Expanding into transfer pricing naturally extends from our core strategy of connecting Operations with Finance and Tax teams to successfully execute business strategies," said Jerry Dolinsky, CEO, Longview. "Our latest development helps tax leaders focus on helping the wider business operate globally while ensuring they are strongly positioned to defend their transfer pricing policies and mitigate the risks of non-compliance."

Longview Operational Transfer Pricing is built on the powerful software that is the backbone of Longview's suite of finance and tax solutions. Deep integration options, robust data handling, unparalleled flexibility and rich reporting and analytics deliver the foundational capabilities needed to support the most complex multi-national enterprises. With out-of-box features for Data Collection, Allocations, Segmented Reporting and Profitability Analysis, organizations can rapidly transform their processes, shifting focus from data grappling to analysis and action.

"Our ability to innovate is accelerated by competencies developed over 25+ years of helping globally focused organizations produce both management and tax reporting. This streamlines research and development efforts, allowing us to bring our solution to market at a point where interest and demand is building steadily," said Wayne Stevens, Chief Product Officer, Longview.

Longview introduces their solution while tax authorities are placing a heightened focus on global transfer pricing strategies and adding pressure on multi-national enterprises to defend their policies and ensure compliance. Longview's solution delivers speed, accuracy and efficiency through the operational transfer pricing process to mitigate reputational risks and minimize audit exposure.

Click here to find out more.

About Longview

Longview makes enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 150 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence

Our software drives speed, accuracy and productivity while delivering critical insights from vast and disparate data points. Longview elevates planning, budgeting, forecasting, tax reporting, analytics and financial close from data collection and validation to strategic business processes. Delivered out of box, advantages are realized quickly.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state of the art on-premise and cloud-based platform, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the market place.

Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices around the world. Please see http://www.longview.com for more info.

For media inquiries, please contact: Sarah Bergseth, VP of Marketing, SBergseth@longview.com , +1-905-513-5202