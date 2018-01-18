Chemring posted a rise in full-year revenues on Thursday as the Serious Fraud Office announced that it has launched an investigation into the defence group and one of its subsidiaries. The SFO said it has opened "a criminal investigation into bribery, corruption and money laundering" arising from the conduct of business by Chemring and Chemring Technology Solutions Limited. In its results for the year to the end of October 2017, Chemring said: "The investigation commenced following a voluntary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...