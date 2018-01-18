Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the telecom industry. A prominent telecom firm wanted to conduct regular diagnosis of their network adequacies to improve customer satisfaction. The client wanted to identify suitable customer segments and cut down on campaigning costs.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "Major telecom firms have started leveraging the use of customer analytics solutions to gain a competitive advantage by shifting toward real-time decision making."

In today's business-centric environment, it becomes necessary to forecast customers' behavioral patterns and understand their needs and provide tailored product or service offerings accordingly. Over the past few years, the telecom industry has seen incredible advancements and is developing at a fast pace, even though it is affected by surprising industry trends.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to target the audience and offer personalized services to suit their requirements. The client was able to formulate an effective go-to-market strategy, which allowed them to ensure Quality of Service (QoS) and offer a better Quality of Experience (QoE).

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify and engage with the right client at the right time

Maximize customer lifetime value through personalized cross-sell and up-sell offers

This customer analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Increasing sales while cutting down on operational costs

Gaining actionable insights into their customer's behavioral patterns

