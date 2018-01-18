Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Byggðastofnun -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 450679-0389 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 2138006X9XIZRBBFY983 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) BYG 18 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000029569 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-T-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer BYGGDASTOFNUN/2.34 BD 20320915 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Amount issued at this time 2.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Issue date January 12, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 First ordinary installment date March 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Total number of installments 43174 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Maturity date September 15, 2032 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Interest rate 2,34% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Interest from date September 15, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 First ordinary coupon date March 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 Total number of coupon payments 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 36 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Name of index Consumer Price Index for Indexation -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Base index value 443,41333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Index base date September 15, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 42 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Securities depository Nasdaq Verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to January 18, 2018 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of admission to trading January 19, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Order book ID 148393 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Instrument subtype Agencies of government -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 List population name OMX ICE Loan Institution Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Static volatility guards N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Dynamic volatility guards N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------