

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said that Dubai-based Emirates Airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire up to 36 additional A380 aircraft. The commitment is for 20 A380s and an option for 16 more with deliveries to start in 2020, valued at US$16 billion at latest list prices.



The A380 is the world's largest aircraft, with two full widebody decks, offering widest seats, wide aisles and more floor space.



'I would like to thank Emirates, HH Sheikh Ahmed, Tim Clark and Adel Al-Redha for their continued support of the A380,' said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX