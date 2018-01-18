DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Health and Medical Insurance Providers: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the health and medical insurance providers market by type. Product type include agents & brokers, direct writing, and bancassurance & others.

Key Highlights:

The global market for health and medical insurance providers reached $1.1 trillion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach $1.6 trillion in 2020 from $1.2 trillion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% for 2016-2020.

in 2016. This market is estimated to reach in 2020 from in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% for 2016-2020. Asia-Pacific market will grow from $98.9 billion in 2016 to $193.8 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.3% for 2016-2020.

market will grow from in 2016 to in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.3% for 2016-2020. Western Europe market will grow from $136.3 billion in 2016 to $154.2 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.1% for 2016-2020.

Report Includes:

97 data tables and 1 additional table

An overview of the global market for health and medical insurance providers

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 to 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020

Market breakdowns by segment, region, and country

Insight into market drivers and restraints

Discussion of key mergers and acquisitions

A look into the competitive landscape of the industry, including: UnitedHealth Group, Anthem Inc., Allianz SE, Aetna Inc., Humana Inc.

Increasing investments in public health insurance systems, and increasing aging populations, especially in developing countries, including India, China, and Brazil has led to an increase in demand for health and medical insurance. The global health and medical insurance providers market is growing due to continued economic growth, expanding healthcare market, positive demographic trends, reforms and initiatives by governments, policies inviting foreign investment, rising pollution, increasing income levels, and rising health awareness. These factors are expected to drive the health and medical insurance providers market.

The market for health and medical insurance providers is marginally consolidated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are UnitedHealth Group Inc., Anthem, Allianz, Aetna Inc., Humana, and Centene Corporation among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market Characteristics

Chapter 4: Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market Size and Growth

Chapter 5: Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market Trends and Strategies

Chapter 6: PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 7: Health and Medical Insurance Providers Segmentation

Chapter 8: Health and Medical Insurance Providers Regional and Country Analysis

Chapter 9: Global Health and Medical Insurance Providers Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Chapter 10: Asia-Pacific Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market

Chapter 11: Asia-Pacific Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 12: Western Europe Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market

Chapter 13: Western Europe Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 14: Eastern Europe Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market

Chapter 15: Eastern Europe Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 16: North America Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market

Chapter 17: North America Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 18: South America Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market

Chapter 19: South America Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 20: Middle East Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market

Chapter 21: Africa Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market

Chapter 22: Health & Medical Insurance Competitive Landscape

Chapter 23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Health & Medical Insurance Market

Chapter 24: Health and Medical Insurance Market Customer Information

Chapter 25: Appendix

Chapter 26: References

Companies Mentioned





Anthem Inc.

Allianz SE

Aetna Inc.

Humana Inc.

UnitedHealth Group

