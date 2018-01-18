Radiator Grille Market in the Global Automotive Industry is Likely to Reach $3.1 Billion in 2023, Plastic Grille to Experience the Highest Growth Over the Next Five Years, as per a New Report From Stratview Research

DETROIT, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onAutomotive Radiator Grille Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV), by Design Type (Horizontal Grille, Vertical Grille, and Mesh Grille), By Material Type (Metal and Plastic), By Process Type (Die Casting, Injection Molding, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the radiator grille market in the global automotiveindustry over the trend and forecast period of 2012 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Radiator Grille Market in the AutomotiveIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive radiator grille market offers a healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 and reach an estimated US $3,087.2 million in 2023. Increasing global automobile production, rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, higher preference towards excellent aesthetics, increasing demand for lightweight parts, and rising automobile fleet are the major factors that are proliferating the growth of radiator grilles in the automotive industry.

The author of the report cited that passenger car is expected to remain the growth engine of the global automotive radiator grille market during the forecast period. Increasing production of passenger cars, especially SUVs and compact cars, coupled with a higher demand for excellent aesthetics is the major driver for the segment.

As per the study, horizontal grille is expected to remain the most dominant design type in the global automotive radiator grille market during the forecast period. Horizontal design is preferred in most of the vehicle types including passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, driven by its good strength, easy maintenance, and high aesthetic value.

Based on material type, plastic radiator grille is expected to remain the largest segment of the global automotive radiator grille market during the forecast period. It is also expected to witness higher growth during the same period. Plastic grille not only reduces the system weight but also offers higher performance than metal parts.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest automotive radiator grille market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. The higher growth of automotive radiator grille in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing vehicle production in the region.

Major automotive radiator grille manufacturers are Magna International, Plastic Omnium, Toyoda Gosei, SRG Global, Lacks Enterprises, Sakae Riken Kogyo Co., Ltd., Samshin Chemicals Co., Ltd., Faltec Co., Ltd. Development of active grille, regional expansion, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report studies the radiator grille market in the global automotive industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Automotive Radiator Grille Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

LCV (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

M&HCV(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Automotive Radiator Grille Market, By Design Type

Horizontal Grille ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Vertical Grille (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Mesh Grille(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Automotive Radiator Grille Market, By Material Type

Metal ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Plastic (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Automotive Radiator Grille Market, By Process Type

Die Casting ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Injection Molding (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Automotive Radiator Grille Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , South Korea , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

