CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise Network Welcomes New Store in Charlotte, NC

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing repair franchise network in North America, is proud to welcome a new store in Charlotte, NC. CPR warmly congratulates store owner Jonathan Solaka on the opening of CPR Charlotte - Uptown.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Charlotte - Uptown, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/charlotte-uptown-nc/.

"The CPR Cell Phone Repair network is pleased to welcome Jonathan to our growing network," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Jonathan's experience in the industry will surely be a great addition to the CPR franchise and we can't wait to see Jonathan and his new store succeed."

CPR Charlotte - Uptown is conveniently located in the heart of uptown Charlotte, NC and is near plenty of growing businesses in the area. CPR Charlotte - Uptown will offer customers a variety of convenient and budget-friendly repair services for cell phones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, and a variety of other devices. The store will also offer customers free diagnostic tests and repair estimates for any damaged device. Jonathan proudly holds 10 years of experience in the cell phone repair industry, making him and his team a wonderful addition to the CPR franchise network.

"I'm so excited to continue my experience in the cell phone repair industry with the CPR network," said Jonathan. "My team and I are looking forward to providing the Charlotte area with affordable tech repairs from a talented staff they can depend on for exceptional results."

Jonathan, a Detroit, MI native, attended Louisiana State University. After receiving his degree from LSU, he relocated to the Charlotte area in 2003. When he's not hard at work with his new business, Jonathan enjoys camping, PC building, and gaming in his free time. CPR Charlotte - Uptown is Jonathan's first CPR store and a wonderful addition to his other interests in the technology world.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Charlotte - Uptown is located at:

320 South Tryon St.

Suite 104

Charlotte, NC 28022

Please contact the store at 980-345-7211 or via email: repairs@cpr-charlotteuptown.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/charlotte-uptown-nc/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair