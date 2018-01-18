Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market intelligence study on the medical packaging industry. A renowned medical packaging manufacturer wanted to reduce the risk of investments and enter niche target segments. The client wanted to acquire precise information on the market's growth potential and the possible ways to increase revenues, profits, and market shares.

According to the market intelligence professionals at Infiniti, "Market intelligence offers a company relevant market information, which helps in determining related market opportunities and making accurate and confident decisions."

The demand for better medical packaging among end-user segments is rising due to factors like increasing disposable income, changes in lifestyle, and relative advances in medical technology. With medical packaging playing a prominent role in preserving the health-based outcomes, organizations are highlighting the use of recent technologies to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of the products offered.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to segment the market on the basis of the region, packaging types, and materials and sufficiently meet the business requirements of the target audience. The client wanted to assess the preferences of the customers and offer products based on their needs.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the niche market segments

Tailor marketing efforts and products around the customer's needs

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Witnessing a gradual improvement in the raw materials used for the production of packaging materials

Observing advances in technologies regarding smart packaging, electronic tagging, and RFID technology

