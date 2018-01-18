XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Extends Tuition-Free, Earn-While-You-Learn Driver Training

GREENWICH, Conn. - January 18, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today committed to extend the special provisions of its national driver training program for 2018 - free tuition, income while training and a quality, full-time driving career upon graduation. XPO plans to triple its 2017 enrollment and attract more than 800 employees who want to earn a Class A commercial driver's license (CDL) and grow their career.

XPO's driver schools are located at the company's less-than-truckload (LTL) service centers across the United States. In addition to CDL training, the schools offer experienced drivers the opportunity to learn the specifics of LTL transportation. A hostler class is also available for those interested in terminal yard operations. Students in the CDL program are given:

Tuition-free education: XPO does not charge tuition for training, saving each student an estimated $5,000 or more versus for-profit commercial driving schools.

A regular paycheck: Students have the option of working part-time as an XPO dockworker to earn a wage while going to school.

On-the-road experience: Training includes 160 supervised hours behind the wheel with a driver trainer, in addition to 80 hours of classroom study on federal and state highway laws, regulatory and safety rules, vehicle safety inspection techniques and defensive driving skills.

A career path: Once students finish training, pass the CDL tests and complete a probationary period, they qualify for a full-time driving job at XPO with a comprehensive benefits package of health care, profit-sharing and a 401(k) retirement plan.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We welcome the opportunity to create quality driving careers for men and women who share our focus on safety. Our driver training program is a tuition-free path to a CDL and a satisfying career, with the added benefit of LTL routes that get our drivers home each night."

XPO has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best Employers for 2017. For more information about the company's driver training program, visit Drive For Us on www.xpo.com.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,444 locations and more than 91,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com, including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's ability to attract and retain key employees; the ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system; and the ability to maintain positive relationships with third-party providers. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

