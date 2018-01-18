

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. building permits and housing starts for December and weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 13 are set for release at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.2230 against the euro, 111.19 against the yen, 0.9606 against the franc and 1.3860 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX