Blockchain Becoming More Relevant in Fintech Industry as Innovative Technology Quickly Develops

According to a recent report issued by KPMG there is a significant interest in fintech globally, and its ongoing evolution in terms of market drivers, technologies and potential use-cases. The fintech market globally made a strong rebound in Q2'17, with total investment more than doubling on a quarter over quarter basis to more than $8.4 billion. Large increases in PE and M&A funding propelled the increase, while the amount of VC investment held relatively steady. While the number of fintech deals remained well off of the peaks experienced in 2015, deals volume remained healthy during Q2 with 293 transactions. Surge Holdings, Inc. CEO Brian Cox, recently stated, "Blending Fintech and Blockchain results in a more accurate and secure transaction." With the blockchain industry expected to exceed a $7.6 billion valuation by 2022, it's no wonder companies large and small, old and new are scrambling to land their piece of the pie. As is often the case in today's financial services market, industry players are in a delicate dance of collaboration and competition. Active companies today include: Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK), Glance Technologies Inc. (OTC: GLNNF) (CSE: GET), Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF) (TSX-V: HIVE), Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: BLOC) (OTC: BLKCF), BTCS Inc. (OTC: BTCS).

Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK.V) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire up to 40% of London, UK based OMMAT LTD. ("OMAAT"). OMMAT is a blockchain based, patented fintech solution aimed at democratizing the purchase and protection of natural capital such as rainforests. OMMAT has previously been featured in Forbes magazine: http://bit.ly/2DbBW5B

Pursuant to the Term Sheet, the Company is to invest US$500,000 into the operations of OMAAT. Block One and OMAAT intend to enter into a definitive agreement to set out the terms and conditions of the acquisition. In the event that no definitive agreement is executed, the binding Term Sheet will act as the definitive agreement. Additionally, the Company has a right of first refusal (ROFR) on future equity sales of OMMAT. Read this and more news for Block One Capital at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/blok.html



"One Meter at a Time" OMAAT LTD. - Through a combination of Blockchain based patented e-commerce technology, natural capital land acquisition, and tokenizing one square meter of land at a time; OMAAT will democratize the purchase and protection of natural capital by creating an open and transparent global commonwealth of land asset owners.

The OMAAT's business model is to help preserve the Rainforest utilizing a large natural land reserve. OMMAT's consumer-focused resale initiative will use online ecommerce sales and corporate (CSR) 'Corporate Social Responsibility' programs, in addition to product licensing opportunities. The initial target is to scale OMAAT through its registered brands 'Cuipo', 'D41M' and 'CuipoCoin' to protect 1 billion square meters of Rainforest. OMMAT's goal is to preserve the large Rainforests of Central and South America, which are critical for climate mitigation and biosphere regeneration.

The Cuipo Rainforest Reserves in Central and South America represent some of the most diverse and critically endangered rainforests and biospheres in the world. OMAAT's registered brand Cuipo (https://cuipo.org ) previously featured on CNBC, is based in London and is set to join one of the most-high profile and successful start-up accelerator and technology communities of all time: RocketSpace. RocketSpace has nurtured from start-up to acquisition 18 Unicorns including Spotify, Uber, Hootsuite and over 1000 other tech businesses.



In other industry news and developments:



Glance Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: GLNNF) (CSE: GET) announced this week that it has appointed David Drake to the advisory board of Glance Coin Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, which is developing its rewards based cryptocurrency, Glance Coin. David Drake is the founder of LDJ Capital, a financially integrated family office with a global footprint and local presence in 12 countries; Victoria Partners, a 300 family office network based in London; and The Soho Loft Media Group. He has been a writer for Forbes and the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Drake has extensive expertise in media, initial coin offerings and in the crowdfunding space. He is the co-author of the books Planet Entrepreneur and Crowdfunding and Other Animals. "I'm very excited to bring my extensive network and experience in ICO's, media and publicity to support the launch of Glance Coin," says David Drake, "Glance Coin seeks to position itself as the future of crypto-based consumer spending by achieving mass adoption by consumers of its rewards based cryptocurrency, and I look forward to assisting it in that endeavour."

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF) (TSX-V: HIVE.V) earlier this week announced the completion of the first phase ("Sweden Phase 1") of a multi-phase build-out of a large-scale GPU-based mining complex in Sweden. HIVE's Sweden Phase 1 operation commenced mining Ethereum on January 15, 2018 and increases the Company's energy consumption dedicated to cryptocurrency mining by over 175% to 10.6MW. HIVE is fully financed to add an additional 13.6MW of GPU mining capacity in Sweden by April 2018 and a further 20.0MW of ASIC mining capacity, facilities capable of mining Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, by September 2018 . HIVE's expansion into Sweden diversifies the Company's existing operations located in Iceland , where it has been producing newly mined digital currency continuously since September 2017

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTC: BLKCF) (TSX-V: BLOK) recently announced that Overstock.com in a press release said that its blockchain subsidiary, t0.com , Inc. ("tZero") intends to provide advisory services in connection with the recently announced KodakOne Coin Security Token Offering. In addition, tZero will advise on secondary trading of the Kodak Coin. This is the first third party coin to be announced that tZero will be listing and trading on its much anticipated regulated ICO exchange. Utilizing blockchain technology, the KodakOne platform is an encrypted, digital ledger of rights ownership for photographers to register both new and archived work that they can then license within the platform. With the Kodak Coin, participating photographers are invited to take part in a new economy for photography, receive payment for licensing their work immediately upon sale, receive a share of overall platform revenue, and for both professional and amateur photographers, sell their work confidently on a secure blockchain platform.

BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) recently released a Letter to Shareholders updating current activities and outlining its corporate strategy, as follows: "Dear Shareholders, Thank you for your continued dedication and support to our company. The performance of the blockchain space over last year validates our original business thesis, which began in early 2014. Despite having the right idea at the right time, the challenge of raising the necessary capital to execute impacted our ability to truly realize the potential from this disruptive opportunity. We entered 2017 with $45.3 million in total liabilities and only $98 thousand in assets. Through capital raises and debt restructuring achievements during last year, we've dramatically improved our financial position." Read the full letter here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/btcs-announces-letter-shareholders-ceo-133700901.html

