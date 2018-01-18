Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (TSXV: REO) ("Reservoir") today announced that its wholly owned Serbian subsidiary, Renewable Energy Ventures d.o.o. Belgrade ("REV doo"), has filed a voluntary petition under the Serbian Bankruptcy Code in the Serbian Bankruptcy Court in Belgrade, respecting the winding up of REV doo's operations and liquidation of its assets. The relief is being sought to permit Reservoir to move forward with plans to focus on hydropower investment opportunities in frontier regions.

"Reservoir has chosen to set aside its project aspirations in Serbia, which included the Brodarevo hydro project, with this filing," said Lewis Reford, CEO of Reservoir. "Our plan is to shift from long lead-time and risky greenfield project development to clean power investments in good operating condition is intended to enhance shareholder returns over the long term."

About Reservoir

Reservoir is a renewable energy company engaged in hydroelectric projects in frontier regions. Reservoir's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol "REO").

