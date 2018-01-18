New year, new heights: Kahoot! grows by 75% to reach 70 million unique users

World's fastest-growing learning brand surpasses 1.6 billion cumulative players since launch, 1 billion in the U.S and now played in every country

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Game-based learning and trivia platform Kahoot! today announced its platform reached more than 70 million unique monthly active users at the end of 2017, growing at a rate of 75% percent year over year. More than 1.6 billion players have played on the Kahoot! platform cumulatively since its launch in 2013. This makes Kahoot! one of the most widely used technologies in K-12 classrooms in the world.

In a recent study published by EdWeek Market Brief, Kahoot! was listed no. 5 out of 40 most popular digital learning tools in K-12 schools accessed by a browser, and ranked no.1 in the assessment category.

Kahoot! is used in a multitude of settings - in K-12 and university classrooms, corporate offices, social settings, and major sporting and cultural events. Kahoot!'s mission is to unlock the deepest potential of every learner, regardless of age or context, by making learning fun, magical, and engaging through games.

Here are some additional growth metrics from the Kahoot! platform for the year 2017:

-- 47% of U.S. K-12 teachers used Kahoot! in 2017.

-- More than 50% of U.S. K-12 students use Kahoot! on a monthly basis.

-- Kahoot! has a million corporate users, 25% of which work at Fortune 500 companies and usage grew 100% year-over-year in 2017.

-- Out of more than 70 million monthly active users of Kahoot!, 42 million (60%) are in the United States and 1.8 million are in its home country of Norway.

-- Since Kahoot!'s launch in 2013, there have been 1.6 billion cumulative participating players on the Kahoot! platform, of which 1 billion are in the United States.

-- 3.3 kahoots are hosted every second and 200 kahoots every minute globally with 240 questions answered every second and 14,400 answers every minute.

-- The Kahoot! platform has 51 million kahoot games on any topic imaginable, growing 84% year over year.

-- Kahoot! Studio, a new offering that provides ready-to-play, high-quality, curriculum-aligned games, has grown to over 13 million cumulative participating players in 4 months since its launch in August of 2017.

Some fun facts:

-- More than 100,000 videos with the Kahoot! theme song have been uploaded to YouTube and hundreds of thousands of Kahoot! memes have been created.

-- Kahoot! being played 1.6 billion times since launch puts Alf Inge Wang, composer of the highly-viral Kahoot! lobby and countdown music, among the most-played Norwegian artists in history, in the company of big names such as A-ha, Kygo and Alan Walker.

-- With 42 million users, Kahoot! is the largest Norwegian tech application in the United States.

-- Over a third (34%) of Norwegians played Kahoot! in December 2017.

-- Since launch, Kahoot! has been played in all 206 countries in the world (as recognized by the United Nations).

"I couldn't be happier and prouder to share Kahoot!'s impressive growth numbers for 2017 and our goal is clearly to continue with this momentum in 2018," said Erik Harrell, CEO, Kahoot! "2017 was a pivotal year for the company, with the launch of Kahoot! Studio, Kahoot! Plus and the brand new Kahoot! mobile app, not to mention major improvements we have made to our core platform. We couldn't be more appreciative of our users - students, teachers, corporate trainers and others - who have embraced Kahoot! and our new products with open arms. We are excited about 2018, to continue to engage our existing users and bring the fun and magic of Kahoot! to new audiences around the globe."

About Kahoot!

Since its launch in 2013, Kahoot! has turned game-based learning into a pop culture phenomenon. The game platform now hosts over 70 million monthly active users and a public library of 51 million learning games, created and shared by fans in more than 200 countries. Kahoot! is on a mission is to unlock the deepest potential of every learner, regardless of age or context, by making learning fun, magical, and engaging through games. Kahoot! is a global company with offices in Oslo, London, Austin and Palo Alto. Let's play!

