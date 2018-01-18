Global Ortho and Osteobiologics Market 2018-2028

LONDON, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Viscosupplementation Products, Demineralized Bone Matrices, Synthetic Orthobiologics, Bone Morphogenic Protein, Allografts, Plasma-rich Protein, Bone Marrow Aspirate, Osteoarthritis, Spinal Fusion, Fracture, Soft Tissue Injury, Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes

The global Ortho and Osteobiologics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2017, the Osteoarthritis market accounted for 25% of the Ortho and Osteobiologics market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new155-page reportyou will receive90 tables and 82 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 155-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Ortho and Osteobiologics market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

•Global Ortho and Osteobiologics Market forecastfrom2018-2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the Ortho and Osteobiologics marketby product type:

- Viscosupplementation Products

- Demineralized Bone Matrices

- Synthetic Orthobiologics

- Bone Morphogenic Protein

- Allografts

- Plasma-rich Protein

- Bone Marrow Aspirate

- Others

Each submarket isfurther segmented by regional market: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the Ortho and Osteobiologics marketby application:

- Osteoarthritis

- Spinal Fusion

- Fracture

- Soft Tissue Injury

- Others

Each submarket isfurther segmented by regional market: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the Ortho and Osteobiologics marketby end-user:

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Research and Academic Institutes

Each submarket isfurther segmented by regional market:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- North America:US, Canada, Mexico

- South America:Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America

- Europe:UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific:India, China, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World:Middle East, Africa, Other Countries

• Our study givesqualitative analysisof the Ortho and Osteobiologics market. The qualitive analysis provided in this report includesPorter's Five Forces Analysis, Drivers, RestraintsandOpportunities.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the Ortho and Osteobiologics market:

- Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

- Medtronic PLC

- Colson Associates, Inc. (OsteoMed LLC)

- Arthrex, Inc

- Stryker Corporation

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (Zimmer Biomet)

- Smith & Nephew plc

- Orthofix International N.V.

- Skye Osteobiologics Inc.

- BioVentus

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global Ortho and Osteobiologics market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Ortho and Osteobiologics Market 2018-2028: Viscosupplementation Products, Demineralized Bone Matrices, Synthetic Orthobiologics, Bone Morphogenic Protein, Allografts, Plasma-rich Protein, Bone Marrow Aspirate, Osteoarthritis, Spinal Fusion, Fracture, Soft Tissue Injury, Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2102/Global-Ortho-and-Osteobiologics-Market-2018-2028

List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Advanced Medical Technology Association

Aptus Endosystems

Arthrex Inc

Biomet Inc

BioStructure LLC

BioVentus

Centers of Disease Control and Prevention

Colson Associates, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)

Human Regenerative Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

LifeNet Health

Medtronic PLC

Nanavati Hospital

National Institutes of Health

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)

Olive Medical Corporatation

Orthofix International N.V.

Osiris

OsteoAMP

Osteobiologics Inc.

OsteoMed

OT Medical

Regen Lab

Skye Osteobiologics Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Society for Vascular Surgery

Stryker Corporation

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

WHO

World Bank

Zimmer Biomed Holdings, Inc.

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com