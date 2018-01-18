The Japanese equipment provider also reports an increase in its sales and operating result in the period; and said its machinery business was almost as planned in the quarter, due to steady sales of PV module manufacturing equipment and automated machines.

Japanese PV manufacturing equipment provider, NPC Inc. has reported an increase in sales and profits for the first quarter of the fiscal year, ending on August 31, 2018.

The company registered sales in the amount of JPY 1,567 million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...