The crypto carnage has come to a halt for the time being, and everyone is busy assessing the damage done. The top digital currencies-Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin-are showing an uptick after suffering severe damage over the last few days. Although it has brought some relief to see green on the screen, the question now is: Will cryptocurrencies recover to their previous highs? Will Bitcoin go back up together with the other top digital coins?To answer these questions, let us first recap the main events that led to this bloodbath.Last week, it was reported that South Korea planned to ban its domestic crypto exchanges in the wake of rising investor interest from all.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...