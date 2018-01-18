

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growth in activity in the Philadelphia-area manufacturing sector slowed by more than anticipated in the month of January, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region slid to 22.2 in January from a revised 27.9 in December, although a positive reading still indicates growth.



Economists had expected the Philly Fed index to dip to 25.0 from the 26.2 originally reported for the previous month.



