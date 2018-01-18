Continued performance across all product lines, including strong results in its US and freight segments, led British aviation services firm Air Partner to a higher than expected annual profit. Air Partner said pre-tax profit for the financial year ended 31 January should come in at no less than £6.4m, beating the previous trading year's figure of £5.1m and market expectations of £5.9m. Consulting and training divisions both had an encouraging forward pipeline, the company said, while the ...

