sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,39 Euro		+0,03
+0,89 %
WKN: A1424D ISIN: GG00BYMK4250 Ticker-Symbol: 286 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD3,39+0,89 %