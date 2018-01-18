Payments services group Safecharge generated record revenues and transaction processing volumes in the three months leading to 31 December, with the latter exceeding $1bn in December alone for the first time. Safecharge also said its results for its recently ended trading year to fall in line with market expectations, with revenues pegged to be in the vicinity of $111-112m alongside an adjusted EBITDA of around $33-34m. "With robust current trading, a strong sales pipeline and new clients set to ...

