Morgan Stanley posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter results as the performance of its wealth management arm more than offset weak results from fixed income sales and trading. The lender and investment bank posted net income of $686m or 29 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2017 on the back of a 5.5% rise in revenues to $9.5bn (consensus: ($9.2bn). Commenting on the outlook, Morgan Stanley chief James P. Gorman said: "We enter 2018 with strong momentum aided by rising interest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...