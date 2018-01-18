Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the top eight benefits of HR analytics. A good HR analytics tool can utilize HR and big data analytics to analyze the unused data and turn that into useful statistics and metrics, which can later be used to classify different trends and critical areas.

A few years ago, when people just started applying analytics in human resources, many people thought that it was going to be a "big" waste of time. But we soon realized that HR analytics helped ascertain some useful insights from a big pile of cluttered and unstructured data. Quantzig has listed eight benefits of HR analytics in this blog, which every recruiter needs to know.

According to the HR analytics experts at Quantzig, "Effective HR analytics tools give recruiters the capacity to provide applicable insights allowing businesses to secure significant commercial gains."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the top benefits of HR analytics.

Top benefits of HR analytics

Talent acquisition: By employing HR analytics, companies can go through thousands of resumes and create a list of the most promising prospects.

HR analytics, can help in developing company culture and create a better work environment. Streamlining corporate training and evaluations: With the help of analytics, HR professionals and recruiters should make sure that they adjust corporate procedures and guide them through effective professional training programs.

With the help of analytics, HR professionals and recruiters should make sure that they adjust corporate procedures and guide them through effective professional training programs.

