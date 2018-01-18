Regulatory News:
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Carmila (Paris:CARM) declares the following transactions in its own shares totalling 625 Keuro carried out from January 9, 2018 to January 12, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary on January 9, 2018.
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|
Identification code of
|
Day of
|
Identification code of
|
Aggregated daily
|
Daily weighted average price
|Market (MIC Code)
|CARMILA
|222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|09/01/2018
|FR0010828137
|302
|24.30
|CHIX
|CARMILA
|222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|09/01/2018
|FR0010828137
|6 698
|24.24
|XPAR
|CARMILA
|222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|10/01/2018
|FR0010828137
|7 000
|24.07
|XPAR
|CARMILA
|222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|11/01/2018
|FR0010828137
|6 000
|23.98
|XPAR
|CARMILA
|222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|12/01/2018
|FR0010828137
|6 000
|23.82
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|26 000
|24.04
The detailed list of transaction is available on carmila.com in the section Regulated information
About Carmila
Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 205 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 5.6 bn as at June 30" 2017. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.
Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005776/en/
Contacts:
Carmila
Marie-Flore Bachelier, +33 6 20 91 67 79
marie_flore_bachelier@carmila.com