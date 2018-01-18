Regulatory News:

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Carmila (Paris:CARM) declares the following transactions in its own shares totalling 625 Keuro carried out from January 9, 2018 to January 12, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary on January 9, 2018.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of

issuer (Legal Entity

Identifier) Day of

transaction Identification code of

financial instrument Aggregated daily

volume (in number

of shares) Daily weighted average price

of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 09/01/2018 FR0010828137 302 24.30 CHIX CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 09/01/2018 FR0010828137 6 698 24.24 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 10/01/2018 FR0010828137 7 000 24.07 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 11/01/2018 FR0010828137 6 000 23.98 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 12/01/2018 FR0010828137 6 000 23.82 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 26 000 24.04

The detailed list of transaction is available on carmila.com in the section Regulated information

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 205 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 5.6 bn as at June 30" 2017. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

Detailed statement of transactions in own shares

from 01/09/2018 to 01/12/2018

Details per transaction Name of issuer Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of Investment Services Provider Day/time of transaction (CET) Identification code of financial instrument Price per transaction Currency Acquired volume Market (MIC Code) Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 12:04:54 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 51 CHIX 00155107397EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 12:04:54 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 77 CHIX 00155107398EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 12:04:54 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 42 CHIX 00155107399EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 12:22:21 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 91 XPAR 00155112692EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 12:40:06 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 496 XPAR 00155117620EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:20:21 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 41 XPAR 00155129617EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:20:21 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 119 XPAR 00155129618EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:20:21 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 7 XPAR 00155129619EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:20:21 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 10 XPAR 00155129620EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:20:21 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 63 XPAR 00155129622EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:20:21 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 359 XPAR 00155129624EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:47:19 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 50 XPAR 00155136812EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:47:19 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 84 XPAR 00155136813EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:54:47 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 111 XPAR 00155139334EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:54:50 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 94 XPAR 00155139339EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 13:55:17 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 154 XPAR 00155139435EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 14:04:46 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 113 XPAR 00155141969EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 14:24:02 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 73 XPAR 00155147049EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 14:24:03 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 8 CHIX 00155147051EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 14:24:03 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 106 CHIX 00155147052EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 14:24:03 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 157 XPAR 00155147050EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 14:48:22 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 492 XPAR 00155154741EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 14:48:23 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 18 CHIX 00155154743EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 15:17:53 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 93 XPAR 00155164542EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 15:20:54 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 40 XPAR 00155165528EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 15:23:31 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 73 XPAR 00155166336EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 15:24:42 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 5 XPAR 00155166735EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 15:27:12 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 513 XPAR 00155167705EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 15:53:28 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 347 XPAR 00155181671EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 15:53:28 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 60 XPAR 00155181672EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 15:53:28 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 14 XPAR 00155181673EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 15:53:28 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 26 XPAR 00155181674EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 16:12:41 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 78 XPAR 00155190255EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 16:15:30 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 51 XPAR 00155191370EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 16:34:36 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 115 XPAR 00155200508EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 16:41:09 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 390 XPAR 00155203669EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 16:41:09 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 43 XPAR 00155203670EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 16:50:18 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 311 XPAR 00155208238EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 16:59:23 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 199 XPAR 00155212794EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 16:59:23 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 110 XPAR 00155212795EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 16:59:23 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 29 XPAR 00155212796EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 16:59:23 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 11 XPAR 00155212797EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:06:12 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 73 XPAR 00155216615EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:07:01 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 160 XPAR 00155217050EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:08:14 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 67 XPAR 00155217740EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:09:40 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 65 XPAR 00155218674EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:15:52 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 94 XPAR 00155221705EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:15:52 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 37 XPAR 00155221706EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:15:52 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 128 XPAR 00155221707EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:15:52 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 41 XPAR 00155221708EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:16:15 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 176 XPAR 00155221940EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:18:53 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 4 XPAR 00155223546EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:19:14 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 231 XPAR 00155223800EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:19:14 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 300 XPAR 00155223801EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:26:14 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 37 XPAR 00155228153EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:26:14 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 6 XPAR 00155228154EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:26:14 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 4 XPAR 00155228155EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:26:14 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 6 XPAR 00155228156EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:26:14 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 46 XPAR 00155228157EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:26:14 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 13 XPAR 00155228158EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:26:14 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 98 XPAR 00155228159EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 09/01/2018 17:26:14 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 90 XPAR 00155228160EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 09:25:54 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 200 XPAR 00155242329EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 09:51:11 FR0010828137 24,30 EUR 300 XPAR 00155249881EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 10:37:41 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 90 XPAR 00155262240EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 10:49:38 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 110 XPAR 00155265340EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 10:49:38 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 200 XPAR 00155265341EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 11:04:18 FR0010828137 24,20 EUR 200 XPAR 00155268885EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 11:23:31 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 200 XPAR 00155275206EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 11:23:32 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 200 XPAR 00155275209EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 11:38:35 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 136 XPAR 00155282040EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 11:52:50 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 64 XPAR 00155288450EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 14:08:15 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 48 XPAR 00155319495EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 14:16:39 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 300 XPAR 00155320859EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 14:16:39 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 200 XPAR 00155320860EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 14:16:39 FR0010828137 24,10 EUR 200 XPAR 00155320861EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 14:16:39 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 152 XPAR 00155320862EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 14:27:24 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 109 XPAR 00155323333EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 14:48:05 FR0010828137 24,10 EUR 300 XPAR 00155329914EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 14:51:25 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 91 XPAR 00155330802EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 14:51:25 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 8 XPAR 00155330803EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 14:59:39 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 192 XPAR 00155333405EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:15:51 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 200 XPAR 00155338543EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:16:11 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 199 XPAR 00155338599EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:16:11 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 1 XPAR 00155338600EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:16:45 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 200 XPAR 00155338743EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:31:54 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 14 XPAR 00155342690EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:39:33 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 72 XPAR 00155345485EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:39:33 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 128 XPAR 00155345486EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:45:53 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 13 XPAR 00155347626EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:45:53 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 1 XPAR 00155347627EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:45:53 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 81 XPAR 00155347628EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:45:53 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 18 XPAR 00155347629EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:45:53 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 87 XPAR 00155347630EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:47:02 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 200 XPAR 00155347978EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 15:59:23 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 86 XPAR 00155352164EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 16:10:29 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 127 XPAR 00155356638EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 16:10:29 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 69 XPAR 00155356639EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 16:10:29 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 4 XPAR 00155356640EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 16:16:03 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 59 XPAR 00155358811EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 16:17:19 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 141 XPAR 00155359597EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 16:41:34 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 200 XPAR 00155372797EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 16:42:08 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 200 XPAR 00155373131EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 16:52:11 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 158 XPAR 00155376838EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 16:52:11 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 42 XPAR 00155376839EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 16:56:18 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 200 XPAR 00155378453EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 17:12:05 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 200 XPAR 00155385163EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 17:12:05 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 200 XPAR 00155385165EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 17:17:06 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 32 XPAR 00155387758EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 17:25:12 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 494 XPAR 00155392111EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 17:25:12 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 79 XPAR 00155392112EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 17:25:12 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 73 XPAR 00155392113EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 17:25:12 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 75 XPAR 00155392114EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/01/2018 17:25:12 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 47 XPAR 00155392115EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 09:11:37 FR0010828137 23,95 EUR 374 XPAR 00155403202EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 09:35:50 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 363 XPAR 00155410907EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 10:01:03 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 46 XPAR 00155417347EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 10:02:22 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 344 XPAR 00155417635EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 11:16:07 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 167 XPAR 00155436224EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 12:26:48 FR0010828137 24,25 EUR 661 XPAR 00155457766EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 12:53:58 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 143 XPAR 00155466003EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 13:18:32 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 209 XPAR 00155472815EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 13:18:32 FR0010828137 24,15 EUR 154 XPAR 00155472817EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 13:39:38 FR0010828137 24,05 EUR 147 XPAR 00155477985EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 14:15:01 FR0010828137 24,10 EUR 171 XPAR 00155487766EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 14:15:01 FR0010828137 24,10 EUR 180 XPAR 00155487767EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 14:15:01 FR0010828137 24,10 EUR 22 XPAR 00155487768EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 14:32:06 FR0010828137 24,00 EUR 168 XPAR 00155491920EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 14:46:22 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 111 XPAR 00155496201EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 15:34:49 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 61 XPAR 00155513378EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 15:44:51 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 133 XPAR 00155517962EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 15:47:39 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 5 XPAR 00155519222EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 15:48:14 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 167 XPAR 00155519552EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 15:55:19 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 79 XPAR 00155523151EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 15:55:19 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 78 XPAR 00155523152EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:08:40 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 205 XPAR 00155529672EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:08:40 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 178 XPAR 00155529673EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:08:40 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 4 XPAR 00155529674EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:08:40 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 152 XPAR 00155529675EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:08:40 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 246 XPAR 00155529676EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:08:40 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 45 XPAR 00155529677EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:37:50 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 105 XPAR 00155542366EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:38:46 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 92 XPAR 00155542782EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:44:07 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 103 XPAR 00155545141EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:44:07 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 111 XPAR 00155545142EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 16:44:07 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 207 XPAR 00155545143EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 17:07:11 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 39 XPAR 00155556131EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 17:13:08 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 268 XPAR 00155559312EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 17:13:08 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 98 XPAR 00155559314EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 17:25:23 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 16 XPAR 00155566188EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 17:25:23 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 268 XPAR 00155566189EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 11/01/2018 17:25:23 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 80 XPAR 00155566190EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 09:12:44 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 10 XPAR 00155577270EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 09:12:44 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 36 XPAR 00155577271EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 09:12:44 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 268 XPAR 00155577272EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 09:12:44 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 80 XPAR 00155577273EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 09:38:57 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 101 XPAR 00155584561EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 09:38:57 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 24 XPAR 00155584562EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 09:38:57 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 276 XPAR 00155584563EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 10:05:11 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 264 XPAR 00155590523EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 10:05:11 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 46 XPAR 00155590524EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 10:05:11 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 19 XPAR 00155590525EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 10:05:11 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 13 XPAR 00155590526EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 10:05:11 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 73 XPAR 00155590527EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 10:35:26 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 53 XPAR 00155597351EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 10:35:26 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 24 XPAR 00155597352EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 10:35:26 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 327 XPAR 00155597353EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 11:08:44 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 31 XPAR 00155605244EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 11:08:44 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 268 XPAR 00155605245EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 11:08:44 FR0010828137 23,90 EUR 109 XPAR 00155605246EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 12:42:24 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 81 XPAR 00155635659EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 13:04:37 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 48 XPAR 00155641441EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 13:06:19 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 40 XPAR 00155641736EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 13:06:19 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 81 XPAR 00155641737EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 13:15:48 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 84 XPAR 00155643846EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 13:31:24 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 13 XPAR 00155647096EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 13:42:36 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 748 XPAR 00155649527EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 13:55:18 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 195 XPAR 00155652474EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 14:05:05 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 7 XPAR 00155655069EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 14:27:25 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 78 XPAR 00155660458EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 14:27:25 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 45 XPAR 00155660459EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 14:27:25 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 29 XPAR 00155660460EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 14:27:25 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 39 XPAR 00155660461EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 14:27:25 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 196 XPAR 00155660462EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 14:29:23 FR0010828137 23,85 EUR 9 XPAR 00155660972EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 15:18:50 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 125 XPAR 00155673571EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 15:22:55 FR0010828137 23,60 EUR 48 XPAR 00155674461EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 15:22:55 FR0010828137 23,60 EUR 61 XPAR 00155674463EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 15:27:32 FR0010828137 23,60 EUR 119 XPAR 00155675532EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 15:29:10 FR0010828137 23,60 EUR 1 XPAR 00155675830EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 15:52:07 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 94 XPAR 00155682105EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 15:58:41 FR0010828137 23,70 EUR 27 XPAR 00155683973EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:09:16 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 41 XPAR 00155687306EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:09:52 FR0010828137 23,80 EUR 371 XPAR 00155687506EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:23:55 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 18 XPAR 00155691912EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:32:15 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 89 XPAR 00155694360EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:33:36 FR0010828137 23,70 EUR 70 XPAR 00155694668EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:41:32 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 65 XPAR 00155697010EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:41:32 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 18 XPAR 00155697011EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:41:32 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 47 XPAR 00155697012EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:41:32 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 42 XPAR 00155697013EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:41:32 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 88 XPAR 00155697014EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:41:32 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 113 XPAR 00155697015EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:41:32 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 40 XPAR 00155697016EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 16:52:15 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 94 XPAR 00155701026EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 17:05:45 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 66 XPAR 00155705443EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 17:05:45 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 47 XPAR 00155705444EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 17:05:45 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 49 XPAR 00155705445EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 17:05:45 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 126 XPAR 00155705446EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 17:05:45 FR0010828137 23,75 EUR 103 XPAR 00155705447EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 17:14:21 FR0010828137 23,70 EUR 88 XPAR 00155708414EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 17:19:25 FR0010828137 23,70 EUR 66 XPAR 00155710120EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 17:23:12 FR0010828137 23,70 EUR 70 XPAR 00155711826EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 17:24:02 FR0010828137 23,70 EUR 1 XPAR 00155712202EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 12/01/2018 17:24:02 FR0010828137 23,70 EUR 98 XPAR 00155712203EXPA1 Delivery of shares to employees

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005776/en/

Contacts:

Carmila

Marie-Flore Bachelier, +33 6 20 91 67 79

marie_flore_bachelier@carmila.com