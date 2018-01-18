DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One trend in the global adhesives and sealants market is the growing use of adhesives in medical devices. The growing demand for adhesives in the medical application is expected to foster the demand for adhesives and sealants during the forecast period. In the medical application, adhesives often outperform traditional fasteners.

According to the report, one driver in the market is a growing demand from construction and food packaging applications. The growing demand for adhesives and sealants in the construction and packaging sector is expected to drive the demand for global adhesives and sealants market. Adhesives perform various functions in the building and construction industry. They are commonly used in fixing of resilient flooring, roof tiles, and roofing systems. They offers better stability, durability, and strength for the building components and are commonly used as the bonding material for floor fixing between the substrate and the existing floor.

Furthermore, the report states that one challenge in the market is the volatility in raw material prices. Polymeric materials are commonly used for the production of adhesives and sealants. Acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, EVA, and others are some of the raw materials used in the production of adhesives and sealants. Most raw materials used for the production of adhesives and sealants are the downstream products of crude oil. High crude oil prices are expected to affect the raw material prices of adhesives and sealants. For instance, Dow Polyurethanes Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa announced price increase of raw materials such as polyols, toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) products on May 2016.

The global adhesives and sealants market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during the period 2017-2021.

Key vendors

3M

Henkel

H.B. Fuller Company

Sika

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

Avery Dennison Corporation

Covestro

DAP Products

Delo

Dow Corning Corporation

Dymax Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Franklin International

Huntsman International

Illinois Tool Works

Jowat

LORD Corporation

MACtac

MAPEI

Permatex

The Reynolds Company

Royal Adhesives & Sealant

RPM International

SABA

Wacker Chemie

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are thekey vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Technology Type

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fv3w7r/global_adhesives?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716