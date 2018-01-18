Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
One trend in the global adhesives and sealants market is the growing use of adhesives in medical devices. The growing demand for adhesives in the medical application is expected to foster the demand for adhesives and sealants during the forecast period. In the medical application, adhesives often outperform traditional fasteners.
According to the report, one driver in the market is a growing demand from construction and food packaging applications. The growing demand for adhesives and sealants in the construction and packaging sector is expected to drive the demand for global adhesives and sealants market. Adhesives perform various functions in the building and construction industry. They are commonly used in fixing of resilient flooring, roof tiles, and roofing systems. They offers better stability, durability, and strength for the building components and are commonly used as the bonding material for floor fixing between the substrate and the existing floor.
Furthermore, the report states that one challenge in the market is the volatility in raw material prices. Polymeric materials are commonly used for the production of adhesives and sealants. Acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, EVA, and others are some of the raw materials used in the production of adhesives and sealants. Most raw materials used for the production of adhesives and sealants are the downstream products of crude oil. High crude oil prices are expected to affect the raw material prices of adhesives and sealants. For instance, Dow Polyurethanes Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa announced price increase of raw materials such as polyols, toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) products on May 2016.
The global adhesives and sealants market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during the period 2017-2021.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are thekey vendors in this market space?
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Technology Type
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
