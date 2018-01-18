VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/18 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce new results from its ongoing 30 000-m drilling program on the Chimo Mine property, located 45 km east of Val-d'Or. These results are associated with the 2B Zone (2 structure) and the 4E Zone (4 structure) intersected respectively at 230 m and 110 m east-northeast of the shaft.

In the 2B Zone, an intersection grading 7.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m included within 2.1 g/t Au over 9.8 m was cut 90 m below drill hole CH17-16 which returned 25.0 g/t Au over 2.0 m included within 9.4 g/t Au over 6.5 m. This intersection extends the gold mineralization of the 2B Zone to a depth of 350 m (FIGURE 1). In the 4E Zone, an intersection grading 4.4 g/t Au over 2.1 m included within 1.4 g/t Au over 12.7 m was cut 140 m below drill hole CH17-16 which returned 12.3 g/t Au over 0.7 m included within 6.3 g/t Au over 1.9 m (FIGURE 2). Additional results of interest associated with these areas are shown in the table below as well as figures 1 and 2.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Length Au Gold Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) Gold Zone Structure ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-15 392.5 393.0 0.5 17.1 2B 2 -------------------------------------------------------- Included within 392.0 394.0 2.0 7.5 -------------------------------------------------------- Included within 385.2 395.0 9.8 2.1 -------------------------------------------------------- CH17-19 430.2 431.2 1.0 3.2 -------------------------------------------------------- Included within 424.9 437.0 12.1 0.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-15 455.8 456.3 0.5 9.4 3E 3 -------------------------------------------------------- Included within 454.8 456.8 2.0 3.6 -------------------------------------------------------- CH17-19 463.4 464.5 1.1 3.8 -------------------------------------------------------- Included within 456.9 464.5 7.6 0.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-19 510.8 512.9 2.1 4.4 4E 4 -------------------------------------------------------- Included within 506.8 519.5 12.7 1.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-16 336.9 337.9 1.0 10.7 2B-3E 2-3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined.

"These new results demonstrate that the 2B and 4E Zones extend at depth and confirms their exploration potential.", commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO, adding, "What is encouraging, is that the potential to develop new ounces, from these areas near the shaft, adds to those at depth along the main 5 Zones plunge."

This 3D VIDEO helps visualize the different gold-bearing structures on the Chimo Mine property as well as key components that are the mine infrastructures, the gold-bearing zones, the gold intersection areas left unmined as well as the 281 targets of the ongoing drill program. The 2 and 4 Structures are presented in the video.

The gold-bearing intersections are characterized with biotite-chlorite alteration and mineralization consisting of visible gold grains, arsenopyrite and/or pyrrhotite mineralization, smoky and/or white quartz veining. All other assay results from the four drills active on the property are still pending.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavallière is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

