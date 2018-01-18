Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - Nano One Materials (TSXV: NNO) (FSE: LBMB) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) today announced that it has been invited to present at NobleCon14 - Noble Capital Markets' Fourteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Dan Blondal CEO of Nano One will present on Monday, January 29 at 09:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

Nano One is developing processing technology for the fabrication of high performance cathode materials used in electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries.

"We look forward to showcasing Nano One," said Mr. Blondal "and sharing our latest developments with the NobleCon's audience."

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the company's web site www.nanoone.ca, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' websites: www.noblecapitalmarkets.com, and www.nobleconference.com. The Nano One Webcast Presentation link is: http://noble.mediasite.com/mediasite/Play/01141f784b5845abb4626e9c6f0a79121dYou will require a Microsoft SilverLight viewer (a free download from the presentation link) to participate. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website and on the Noble websites for 90 days following the event.

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 669-2701 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production and to optimize its technology across a range of materials. This pilot plant program is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets, established in 1984, is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on the healthcare, media & entertainment, technology, transportation & logistics and natural resources sectors. The company has offices in Boca Raton, New York and Boston and St. Louis. In addition to NobleCon - the annual multi-sector investor conference - and the Media, Finance & Investor Program, produced in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held each spring in Las Vegas, throughout the year Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

