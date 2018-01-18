On 18 January 2018, the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices approved Natural Gas Transmission System Operator's, AB Amber Grid's, Ten-Year Network Development Plan for 2017-2026 (hereinafter referred to as the "Plan"), according to which the planned investment amount to EUR 192.8 million.



The Plan is posted on AB Amber Grid's website



www.ambergrid.lt/en/transmission-system/dvelopment-of-the-transmission-system/ga s-transmission-system-development-plan



