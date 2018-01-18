Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - DNI Metals Inc. (DNI: CSE) (FSE: DG7N) (OTC Pink: DMNKF) ("DNI" or the "Company") has signed a client contract with Blockmine Development Inc. ("BMD") to participate in the advancement of BMD's blockchain developing platform. The proposed platform will investigate the possibilities of using or creating cryptocurrency which will be integrated into DNI's business models.

DNI intends to be a leader in using blockchain technology in its mining practices, the development of greenfield projects and interactions with its customers. Graphite is a product that has hundreds of different specs and having the ability to provide mine to customer specifications of a specific product will provide assurance to DNI's customers.

BMD President, Brent Rouble, commented, "BMD recognizes the importance of DNI's graphite property for future high-tech industrial graphite applications."

The BMD model is a clear concise pathway utilizing the blockchain model, including but not limited to, cryptocurrency in a strategic format that has the potential to revolutionize the way mine development and mineral exploration is accomplished. BMD anticipates they will add Government and First Nations to the program in the near future to further enhance all aspects of the program.

The Company feels that this strategic alliance will put it at the forefront of this fast emerging Blockchain technology. At this point there will be no cost to DNI. Blockmine Development will use DNI as a test case as it develops its platform.

About Blockmine Development Inc.

Blockmine Development Inc was formed to develop and incorporate blockchain technology into the mining industry by working with companies and related organizations to simplify and streamline databases, increase security and efficiency, provide easier communication between industry, government, and other stakeholders, and to revolutionize the way companies and individuals explore and invest in mining properties. This advanced blockchain technology will mutually benefit the government, indigenous populations, and other mining companies by increasing the accountability of all parties, and by redirecting time and money to further discovery and development of mineral resources.

Blockmine Development recognizes the full potential of blockchain technology, with cryptocurrency being just one aspect of it. www.blockminedevelopment.com.

About DNI Metals

Certain advisors and directors of DNI have significant operational experience at historical hard rock graphite mines in Canada (e.g. Ontario and Quebec) and Australia. Between them, they have built three (3) processing plants and designed two (2) others; all, which were shut down in the 1990,'s due to increased Chinese competition. Keith Minty, a director, previously worked at Cal Graphite near Kearny, Ontario.

It was our team's understanding of the high production and capital expenditure costs associated with so-called "hard rock" graphite mining that inspired DNI to search for saprolite-hosted graphite deposits.

Certain parts Madagascar and Brazil, produce graphite from weathered material called saprolite.

According to Dictionary.com, saprolite is described as:

"Soft, thoroughly decomposed and porous rock, often rich in clay, formed by the in place chemical weathering of igneous, metamorphic, or sedimentary rocks. Saprolite is especially common in humid and tropical climates. It is usually reddish brown or grayish white and contains those structures (such as cross-stratification) that were present in the original rock from which it formed."

DNI owns two permitted, saprolite-hosted graphite projects in Madagascar, Vohitsara and Marofody, which are located 50kms from the country's main seaport. These projects are contiguous, with the bulk of their respective mineralisation located between two (2) and four (4) kms from the paved national highway; which bisects the tenement area. DNI intends to develop both the Vohitsara and Marofody projects, should the economic viability and technical feasibility be established. DNI has not yet established mineral resources or mineral reserves supported by a PEA or mining study (PFS or FS).

DNI has a graphite wholesale business, in which it buys and sells high quality graphite. This business has shown a steady increase in volume over the past year.

Steven Goertz (MAusIMM, MAIG), who is a qualified person, approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

DNI - Canadian Securities Exchange

DG7N - Frankfurt

DMNKF - OTC Pink

Issued: 98,773,355

For further information, contact:

DNI Metals Inc. - Dan Weir, CEO 416-595-1195

DanWeir@dnimetals.com

Also visit www.dnimetals.com

We seek Safe Harbour. This announcement may include forward looking statements. While these statements represent DNI's best current judgment, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary, including risk factors listed in DNI's Annual Information Form and its MD&A's, all of which are available from SEDAR and on its website.