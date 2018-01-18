Shell Energy Europe Ltd has signed a five year power purchase agreement (PPA) with British Solar renewables (BSR), for the off-take of energy from England's largest solar PV power plant.

The two companies announced today that Shell would become the sole off-taker of energy from the 69.8 MW Bradenstoke solar PV power plant - England's largest and the U.K.'s second largest - under a five year PPA.

Neither Shell nor BSR would comment on the rate of the PPA. However, Graham Harding, MD and CFO of BSR did tell pv magazine that the plant, which was the first to be developed with the British Ministry of Defense, and was commissioned on March 31, 2015, receives a subsidy in the form of 1.4 Renewable Obligations Certificates (ROCs) per MWh.

Prashant Khorana, a renewable energy consultant at Consultmake added that for commerical and industrial customers, power prices are high, while there are lower incentives available, meaning if you can get a customer to pay around £100/MWh, this is an attractive deal.

Overall, the Bradenstoke plant, owned by Siem Europe SARL and asset managed and operated by BSR, is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...