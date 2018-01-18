

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM) Thursday said it has signed a petroleum agreement with the government of Ghana to acquire exploration and production rights for the Deepwater Cape Three Points block. The agreement is subject to parliamentary ratification and the financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.



Exxon said the exploration activities will commence later in 2018. The Deepwater Cape Three Points block, located 92 kilometers off the coast of Ghana, measures approximately 1,482 square kilometers in water depths ranging from 1,550 meters to 2,850 meters.



ExxonMobil would hold 80 percent interest, while Ghana National Petroleum Corporation would hold 15 percent interest. The rest will be held by a Ghanaian company.



