On 15 January 2018 an agreement was concluded between Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC and P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH on the sale of the part of the shares of P-D Valmiera Glass USA Corp.



Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC sold P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH 9% of the shares of the company P-D Valmiera Glass USA Corp. with a total value of 2 400 000 EUR. The shares will devolve into the ownership of P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH at the moment when the entire transaction amount is transferred to the bank account of Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC.



About Valmiera Glass Group: Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the Valmiera Glass Group or the Group) is one of the leading glass fibre manufacturers in Europe. Valmiera Glass Group companies operate in three countries on two continents: Latvia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC production facilities have more than eighty years of experience in textile processing, and their products are aimed at various industrial markets. The Group consists of four companies: the parent company Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC and its three subsidiary companies - Valmiera Glass UK Ltd. in the United Kingdom, P-D Valmiera Glass USA Corp. and Valmiera Glass USA Trading Corp. in the United States of America.





Contacts: Marika Upnere JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra" marketing project manager Phone: +371 64202276 E-mail: Marika.Upnere@valmiera-glass.com More information about company: www.valmiera-glass.com