

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said Thursday that it has chosen the 20 metropolitan areas to move to the next phase of the selection process for the company's second headquarters. The company plans to invest over $5 billion and grow the second headquarters to accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.



'Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough - all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity.. Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation,' said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy.



Amazon said it reviewed 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to host HQ2, the company's second headquarters in North America. It has chosen the 20 metropolitan areas to move to the next phase of the process.



The selected metropolitan areas are Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Indianapolis, IN; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; Montgomery County, MD; Nashville, TN; Newark, NJ; New York City, NY; Northern Virginia, VA; Philadelphia, PA;Pittsburgh, PA;- Raleigh, NC; Toronto, ON; Washington D.C.



Amazon said that, in the coming months, it will work with each of the candidate locations to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company's hiring plans as well as benefit its employees and the local community. Amazon expects to make a decision in 2018.



According to the company, the second headquarters will be a complete headquarters for Amazon, not a satellite office. The company plans to invest over $5 billion and grow this second headquarters to accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.



In addition to Amazon's direct hiring and investment, construction and ongoing operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.



